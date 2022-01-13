BREAKING NEWS
homicide
Authorities provide update on triple homicide investigation in Visalia
KFSN
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are expected to announce arrests in a triple homicide investigation in Visalia.
State Attorney General Bonta will announce the results of a major gang-related search and arrest warrant operation during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
We will be streaming the news conference live. Check back here for updates.
Related topics:
visalia
homicide investigation
homicide
shooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
