Authorities provide update on triple homicide investigation in Visalia

WATCH LIVE: Authorities provide update on triple homicide investigation in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are expected to announce arrests in a triple homicide investigation in Visalia.

State Attorney General Bonta will announce the results of a major gang-related search and arrest warrant operation during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

We will be streaming the news conference live. Check back here for updates.

