UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Visalia man found safe

VISALIA, Calif. -- UPDATE: The Visalia Police Department says 77-year-old Nieves Ramirez has been found in good health and reunited with his family.--------------------The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing man.77-year-old Nieves Ramirez walked away from his home on Burke near Cambridge earlier this week and was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.He was last seen wearing a lightweight black jacket, blue jeans, a green shirt, and white and black shoes.He's about 5-feet-3 inches tall and has short white hair and brown eyes.Officers say the last time he was seen was in the area of Bridge and Center on Thursday.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.