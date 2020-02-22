stabbing

Visalia PD: Argument over stolen property leads to stabbing

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police has arrested 24-year-old Marcelino Armenta in connection to a stabbing.

Authorities responded to a call near N. Court St. just after 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found Armenta being detained by witnesses.

The two victims were sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They have already been released.

Officers say Armenta and the two victims all knew each other and that an argument over stolen property led to the incident.

Armenta was booked at Tulare County Pre Trial on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliastabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Tessa Majors murder: Third teenage suspect charged
Victim uncooperative with police after being stabbed in NE Fresno
Tessa Majors murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
Video: Pizza deliveryman robbed, stabbed in both legs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Father and son arrested in connection to Fresno homicide from January
Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Sanger
Porterville residents get first look at library fire aftermath
No one injured in storage building fire behind Visalia home
Police release more details about sexual assaults on schoolkids in central Fresno
Show More
Corcoran inmate confesses killing 2 molesters in letter to newspaper
Surveillance and evidence pile up in Baby Fayth shooting case
New legislation calls for $32 billion funding to help complete High-Speed Rail
Two boys accused of starting Porterville Library fire that killed two firefighters charged with murder, arson
Madera woman whose dogs mauled man to death sentenced to 3 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News