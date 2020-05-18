Armed gang member led officers on foot chase in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An active gang member led police officers on a foot chase in Visalia early Monday morning.Visalia police say officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on North Turner Street and West Harold Avenue around 1:45 a.m.When the vehicle stopped, officials say Mario Chavez, 18, got out of the car and ran away. Officers chased Chavez and caught him a short time later.Chavez was carrying a loaded gun when he was arrested. Police say the weapon had been reported stolen in Texas last year.Chavez was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on several charges, including resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.