Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Visalia, police say

Visalia police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Thursday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Thursday night.

Officers say, at around 10:30 pm, Bryan Buhl, 42, was in a car traveling westbound on Caldwell when he failed to stop for a red light at West Street.

When Buhl attempted a U-turn, he turned into the path of a motorcycle rider heading east on Caldwell.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Buhl admitted to the police that he didn't stop for the red light and had consumed alcohol.

He was arrested and will be booked into the Tulare County jail.
