Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot

By Joyeeta Biswas
Visalia Police are looking for a man who allegedly choked a woman and sexually assaulted her in the parking lot of a Walmart.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the area of Houston and Demaree.

The man approached the woman while she was in the parking lot, and asked her for help with his vehicle.

She described him to police as a white man in his forties, wearing a black beanie cap and a grey hoodie.

As she was placing something in her car, the man grabbed her from behind, pulled her pants down, and choked her, police say.

The woman began screaming and the man left in a beige colored truck.

If anyone has information about the case, police are urging them to call the Visalia PD Anonymous Crime Hotline at 559-713-4738.
