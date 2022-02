VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a person was stabbed during a fight at a party.Investigators responded to reports of gunfire at a home near Park Street and Center Avenue just after 1:30 in the morning on Sunday.They found a man who was stabbed and took him to the hospital.That person was last reported in critical.Another person was also injured.Police believe the two victims were attacked by several people at the party.So far there have been no arrests.