How to prepare for a power outage

One Visalia woman showed us how she stays ready just in case there's a power outage during the Valley's heat wave.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The last thing anyone wants in the middle of a triple-digit heat week is a power outage, which why a Flex Alert is in place.

But just in case the power does go out, one Visalia woman showed us how she is prepared.

"You've got to be ready, especially if you have little ones."

Herlinda Esquivel from Visalia says she is prepared for a power outage during the Valley's heatwave, but she's crossing her fingers it doesn't get to that point.

Southern California Edison is asking everyone to do their part during Flex Alert days.

"Many people rely on energy for school, work, and health. We want those folks to use what they need, but for those who can limit their energy use such as turning off the lights, closing the blinds, using fans... that is what the Flex Alert is designed to do," says Gabriela Ornelas with Southern California Edison.

Esquivel takes that advice seriously and works to conserve year-round for the sake of saving money as well.

Inside her home, her windows are covered, everything is unplugged from wall ports, and she keeps the lights off when they're not in use.

"I have flashlights and batteries. I am ready in case anything happens," she says.

She also has several solar-powered lights ready to light up her home inside and out so she doesn't have to worry about running out of battery power.

SoCal Edison also recommends having candles, a first aid kit, and nonperishable food items available.

"Those are things we would want them to have, but again if we can conserve energy, we will avoid that situation," says Ornelas.