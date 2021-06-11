visalia rawhide

Visalia Rawhide to open ballpark at full capacity starting June 22

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the state set to fully reopen on June 15 after a year and a half of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Visalia Rawhide has made attendance changes.

Starting on June 22, Valley Strong Ballpark will be open at full capacity with no social distancing.


There will no longer be pod seating, limited group areas or a buffer zone between players and fans.

Programs such as the Rawhide Weiner Club, the Rawhide Reading Program, and the Kids Club will also be reinstated.


Masks will no longer be mandatory at the ballpark for those who are fully vaccinated.

Sanitizing stations will still be provided throughout the ballpark.
