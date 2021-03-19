visalia rawhide

Visalia Rawhide hiring ballpark staff, holding job fair in April

The Visalia Rawhide are looking to expand their ballpark staff for the 2021 season.

The Visalia Rawhide appear set to remain the Single-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks for the foreseeable future.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Rawhide are looking to expand their ballpark staff for the 2021 season.

The minor league team will hold a job fair at Recreation Park in downtown Visalia on Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The Rawhide will hire for several positions including, waiters, food runners, grounds crew members, security guards, merchandise runners and ticket staff.

Interested applicants can fill out an application and bring it to the ballpark during the job fair. Remember to also bring your ID.
