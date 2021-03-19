FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Rawhide are looking to expand their ballpark staff for the 2021 season.
The minor league team will hold a job fair at Recreation Park in downtown Visalia on Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm.
The Rawhide will hire for several positions including, waiters, food runners, grounds crew members, security guards, merchandise runners and ticket staff.
Interested applicants can fill out an application and bring it to the ballpark during the job fair. Remember to also bring your ID.
Visalia Rawhide hiring ballpark staff, holding job fair in April
The Visalia Rawhide are looking to expand their ballpark staff for the 2021 season.
VISALIA RAWHIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More