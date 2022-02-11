Man stabbed while walking in park in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed while in the park in Visalia Thursday evening.

Visalia police say it happened at Whitendale Park around 4 pm.

Authorities say the victim was walking in the park when the suspect confronted him.

The suspect then stabbed the victim and left the area.

Police found the victim with stab wounds and he was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
