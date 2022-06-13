Man stabbed after starting structure fire in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after Visalia police identified him as a suspect in a structure fire while treating him for a stabbing.

Authorities say it started around 3 pm Sunday near N. Locust when they found a stabbing victim a block away from the scene.

The victim was identified as Gabriel Hinojos. As he was being treated, officers were informed of a nearby structure fire.

Police say that Hinojos started the fire with a possible Molotov cocktail while people were inside. Authorities say the stabbing happened after the fire.

Hinojos will be booked after being treated for his injuries.

Police are still working to identify the person who stabbed Hinojos.
