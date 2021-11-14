Man shot after confronting suspect outside Target in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers are investigating what led up to a shooting outside a Target in Visalia.

Authorities say by the time they arrived at the scene on Dinuba Boulevard and Shannon Parkway, the victim had already driven to a nearby house.

Once he was found, he was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is expected to survive.

It appears the victim was shot after confronting the suspect in the parking lot of the Target.

During the conflict, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim at least once.

Officers say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation and there is no suspect description at this time.

