Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students

Days before the strange episode in the classroom of Margaret Gieszinger, the teacher who forcibly cut a student's hair, students say the science teacher was already showing signs of odd behavior."She just started yelling at the students for not having the test and she made a student cry," said one student, who was not named because they feared retaliation.Geiszinger is expected to be charged with child endangerment after she forcibly cut a student's hair in class.Video surfaced Wednesday showing the 52-year-old science teacher chasing students with scissors between desks while belting out the "Star Spangled Banner" at University Preparatory High School.Students told Action news on Thursday that Gieszinger once had a meltdown in her chemistry class because an exam went missing."There were a lot of people mad at the principal for not taking action beforehand and not stopping her before she threw a tantrum," said a student.A social media account shared another incident in the school bathroom - where a girl said Gieszinger asked her if she'd ever heard a teacher use the bathroom.While students said it was apparent that Gieszinger had some sort mental instability, her husband denies his wife has ever showed this type of behavior.Online records reveal that Gieszinger had her credential suspended twice -- once in 2007 and again in 2016.Many parents also said they believe the administration handled everything properly and that this arrest is an anomaly to an otherwise high-achieving school.