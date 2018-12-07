TEACHER ARRESTED

Visalia teacher accused of forcibly cutting kid's hair in class while singing 'Star Spangled Banner' charged with six misdemeanors

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia teacher now in jail after forcibly cutting student's hair while singing Star Spangled Banner

By Ricky Courtney
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia high school teacher has been charged with six misdemeanors after forcibly cutting a student's hair in class. Video surfaced Wednesday showing 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger chasing students with scissors between desks while belting out the "Star Spangled Banner" at University Preparatory High School.

The video continues to show Gieszinger grabbing at another girl's hair before everyone makes a run for it out of the classroom.
RELATED: VIDEO: Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class while singing 'Star Spangled Banner'

On Friday, Gieszinger was charged with two counts of battery, two counts of willful cruelty to a child, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of assault.

Days before the strange episode in the classroom of Margaret Gieszinger, the teacher who forcibly cut a student's hair, students say the science teacher was already showing signs of odd behavior.

RELATED: Teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students

On Thursday, the Tulare County Office of Education released a statement saying that Gieszinger will not return to her classroom at UPHS, where she has worked since August of this year.
RELATED: 'It's not her. It's not who she is': Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused

Geiszinger is being held at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on $100,000 bail after she forcibly cut a student's hair in class.

RELATED: Teacher who cut student's hair may have had a psychotic episode, says Fresno psychologist

If convicted on all charges, Gieszinger faces up to 3 years, 6 months in jail.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentarresthigh schoolteacher arrestedVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHER ARRESTED
VIDEO: Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Illinois band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Teacher arrested after video shows him punching student
More teacher arrested
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves substantial prison time
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Show More
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars
Man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub from Logan Paul video
More News