Show goes on at Visalia Fox Theatre after nearby fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Earlier this month, the devastating fire in downtown Visalia destroyed three businesses next to the Visalia Fox Theatre, causing panic and fear it would spread into the historic structure.
But that wasn't the case, thanks to an 18-inch brick firewall built in 1930.
"The only damage the Fox Theatre Sustained was smoke damage, we reacted very quickly," says Fox Theatre Executive Director Wilhelmina Santana. "Service masters came in on Monday and were able to get it done by Friday."
Santana says a slight smell still lingers close to the wall next to Jimmy Johns.
But thankfully, scheduled events for May were not impacted. From concerts to graduations and comedy nights, the show will go on.
"Today, we have the Kaweah Delta Health District Awards," Santana said. "Tomorrow, we have the Slick Students Film Festival. They move in tomorrow, but Friday is their event. Saturday, we have Pablo Francisco, who is a comedian."
Santana says her team feels grateful the theatre was untouched and knows there could have been a much different outcome. That's why funds raised this Saturday will go to help the three businesses that were destroyed.
"Anyone who is coming, we are asking for them to donate to the three businesses who did lose everything," Santana said.
Santana says several people did reach out asking how they could donate to the theatre to help with the cleaning costs.
That GoFundMe is still going on, if you would like to help.
You can also check out their list of upcoming events on their website.
