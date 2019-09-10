Walker fire in Northern California burns 44,000 acres; activity slows

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mandatory evacuations are still in place for a huge fire, called the Walker fire, burning in Plumas County in northeast California.

The fire burning 11 miles east of the community of Taylorsville has burned nearly 44,000 acres and is just seven percent contained.

Erratic winds are making for difficult conditions, but fire officials say fire activity decreased Sunday night.

The fire was sparked by lightning on Thursday.
