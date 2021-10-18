Tulare Walmart given all-clear after evacuation due to 'suspicious call'

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Walmart location in the South Valley has been given the all clear after being forced to evacuate due to a "suspicious call."

The Tulare Police Department says they were informed of the call at the location on E. Prosperity Ave. around 2 Monday afternoon.

Police and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office searched the store as part of the investigation.

Authorities have not released details on the call.
