Tulare Walmart given all-clear after evacuation due to 'suspicious call'

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Walmart location in the South Valley has been given the all clear after being forced to evacuate due to a "suspicious call."The Tulare Police Department says they were informed of the call at the location on E. Prosperity Ave. around 2 Monday afternoon.Police and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office searched the store as part of the investigation.Authorities have not released details on the call.