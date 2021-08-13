real estate

Burned down home in Northern California hits real estate market for $850K

By Melissa Pixcar
EMBED <>More Videos

Burned down East Bay home hits market for $850K

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- A house in California's Bay Area has redefined the term "fixer-upper", leaving you to do the fixing from the framing on up.

An online posting has listed a charred Walnut Creek home on sale for $850,000, according to Redfin.com.

RELATED: $1.5 million home listing goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater

The two-story, four-bedroom house was nearly a complete loss when a fire ripped through the garage and part of the roof last year.

The posted online listing has a disclaimer to "bring your contractor, architect, and designer," but reads "this one is ready to start fresh and build to suit your style preferences".

RELATED: California Dreaming: Golden State's real estate market among hottest on record

The torched home may have already garnered enough of a worthy interest. Both Redfin and Zillow have listed the sale of the home as "pending".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatecaliforniabuzzworthyhome repairstrendinghomehouse firehousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ESTATE
CA moves to return seized beachfront property to Black couple's heirs
Large increase in real estate career interest during pandemic
UC Merced may delay start of semester amid housing shortage
Black real estate agent, clients handcuffed during house showing
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News