Funding aims to prevent gun violence in Kings County

Authorities say the funding is another way to keep firearms off the street and communities safe.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Justice announced Monday that $3 million was awarded to five sheriff's departments, and Kings County is one of them.

"Anytime you can bring money and resources to this area, it's a huge win. In this case, it was $355,000. It's going to be significant and help us do our job all the better," said Sgt. Nate Ferrier with the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

"Stopping gun violence is a team effort. That's why we work with law enforcement partners on the ground to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals," Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote in a press release.

The funding will support agencies in seizing weapons and ammunition from people registered on a database called APPS, which stands for the Armed Prohibited Persons System.

Ferrier says there are currently 66 people in Kings County on that list.

"Now, our job at the local jurisdiction is to track down those folks that qualify and retrieve their firearms registered in their names," Ferrier explained. "The top qualifying events are domestic violence restraining order, felony conviction, and mental health issues."

The sheriff's office will also partner with the district attorney, probation department, and parole officers regarding people going through the court system who will become prohibited from possessing firearms.

"The community doesn't want people to be in possession of firearms that shouldn't be. It poses a hazard potentially to the community," Ferrier said.

Ferrier says the funding is another way to keep firearms off the street and communities safe.

Funds will be made available to KCSO on January 1st of the new year.