Accuweather Forecast: Near Normal Temperatures

Good Thursday Morning!Another mild start to the day across the Central Valley and this afternoon we'll have another round of triple digit temperatures. Expect sunny skies with highs at or just above 100 degrees. Fresno's forecast high of 100 degrees is just above the average of 99 degrees for early August. Temperatures cool off a little on Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. But this weekend we have another warm up that will bring triple digit temperatures back to the Central Valley. That next run of heat will not be extreme and will only last about four to five days.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.