Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Near Normal Temperatures

By , , and
Good Thursday Morning!

Another mild start to the day across the Central Valley and this afternoon we'll have another round of triple digit temperatures. Expect sunny skies with highs at or just above 100 degrees. Fresno's forecast high of 100 degrees is just above the average of 99 degrees for early August. Temperatures cool off a little on Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. But this weekend we have another warm up that will bring triple digit temperatures back to the Central Valley. That next run of heat will not be extreme and will only last about four to five days.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
(click or tap the images below for a larger version)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Fresno Police needs your help to get more K-9s
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Show More
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
More TOP STORIES News