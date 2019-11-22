Weather

Accuweather Forecast: 60s And Sunshine

By , and
We will stay in the upper 60s and sunny through the weekend and into Monday. Wednesday we will start tracking the potential for a major storm to move through the Central Valley. It will bring us snow for the higher elevations and quite a bit of rain for the Valley. This could cause issues for your holiday travels with flooding possible and road closures from snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will also drop into the 30s overnight and only top off in the 50s in the afternoon. We will also see gusty winds.
Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 storms to hit Valley during Thanksgiving
Masked men with gun enter Fresno apartment through window, rob residents
Firebaugh Police find stolen farm equipment worth $300,000, arrest 1
How a radio station is helping Fresno's Hmong community heal
Deputies looking for armed man who broke into Fresno Co. home
Charges dismissed against ex-Fresno teacher who put rope around students' necks
Local first responders train for active shooter situation
Show More
Orosi woman sold skin creams tainted with mercury: U.S. Attorney's Office
14-year-old girl missing in Mendota
Visalia high schooler arrested for threatening to shoot another student
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
More TOP STORIES News