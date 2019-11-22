Accuweather Forecast: 60s And Sunshine

We will stay in the upper 60s and sunny through the weekend and into Monday. Wednesday we will start tracking the potential for a major storm to move through the Central Valley. It will bring us snow for the higher elevations and quite a bit of rain for the Valley. This could cause issues for your holiday travels with flooding possible and road closures from snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures will also drop into the 30s overnight and only top off in the 50s in the afternoon. We will also see gusty winds.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.