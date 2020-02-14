Accuweather Forecast: Above Average Temperatures

Waking up this morning to some really chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from the low 40s in to the low 50s with a mostly clear sky. Compared to this time yesterday we are around 5-10 degrees cooler. Wind speeds are also picking up in the higher elevations but not the valley. By this afternoon we will warm in to the mid-60s then reach highs in the upper 70s low 80s today. Fresno will reach a high of 80 which is well above average. High pressure will start to build back in through this week with high temperatures starting to slowly warm. Halloween on Saturday will reach the low 80s for the afternoon but we will cool down by the evening in the 40s and 50s with a clear sky. Before you go to bed Saturday set your clocks back one hour because daylight saving will be ending. The low 80s and dry weather continues in to next week.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.