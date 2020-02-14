Accuweather Forecast: Above Average

A warm start to the week with temperatures in the 50s for the most part and a hazy sky. There is a bit of smoke we are waking up to with visibility as low as 4 miles in a few spots. With the smoke our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in some areas and up to a moderate in others. We will still be above average this afternoon. By noon we will be in the low 70s and by the afternoon most of the valley will be in the low to mid 80s. Fresno will make it to a high of 81 which is well above average. High pressure will be in place until Friday so temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Friday we will be tracking a strong low pressure system that will move in from Alaska. It will drop our temperatures considerably in to the 50s and 60s for highs and 30s for overnight lows. Wind will pick up Friday and by the weekend we will be tracking the possibility of some rain for the valley and snow in the mountains.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.