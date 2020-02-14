Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Air Quality Improvements

Smoke is still sitting over the valley this morning but visibility as of now is better than yesterday. We are a bit on the cooler side with temperatures in the low to mid 70s which is around 5-10 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. The air quality alert is still in place for the entire valley but it has gotten just a little bit better. Most counties are still unhealthy but just for sensitive groups, with Tulare the only spot in the unhealthy for everyone category. Highs across the valley will reach the upper 90s, with a chance of a few triple digits if we get enough sunshine. Fresno will make it to a high of 97 today. High temperatures for the rest of the week will mainly hover right around our normal high of 96. Upper 90s and low triple digits for the entire week. The valley and the higher elevations will stay dry but there will be a chance of storms Thursday. Below average temperatures to start off next week.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

