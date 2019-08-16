Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Another Excessive Heat Warning

Happy Friday!
Happy Friday!

We have another Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the entire Central Valley at 11 a.m. this morning through 8 p.m. this evening. Today's high temperatures will be from 103 to 108. Fresno's forecast high of 107 is below the record of 110 set back in 1920. The foothills of Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare Counties are under another Heat Advisory today. High temperatures for the lower elevations will be from 99 to 103. The Central Valley will start to feel some relief from the heat on Saturday with highs near 100 degrees. Cooler conditions arrive on Sunday with seasonable temperatures, highs in the mid-90s. By the middle of next week another round of triple digit heat returns to the Central Valley.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

