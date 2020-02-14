Accuweather Forecast: Average Temperatures

After a hot weekend we will continue to see temperatures close to the triple digits today but not quite there. We are waking up to clear skies this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s which is just a bit cooler compared to this time yesterday. Winds speeds are up to 5-10 mph but will pick up to about 15+ mph by this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will make it in to the upper 90s with a high of 98 for Fresno. The entire valley is under a moderate for our air quality this afternoon but could be worse for areas close to the previous fire on highway 180. By this evening winds will pick up even more up to 20 mph. Tomorrow we get a brief cool down to the low 90s then we heat right back up. High pressure will build in Wednesday rising our temperatures to the upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday we will reach the triple digits across the valley and that will continue for our entire weekend.Starting off this week in the upper 90s. Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.