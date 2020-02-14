Accuweather Forecast: Back To The 90s

We are waking up to a clear sky this morning but a bit warmer than what we started at yesterday. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s with no areas in the 40s as of now. Compared to this time yesterday we are about 5-10 degrees warmer and will continue that trend in to the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s by 8 am, upper 70s by noon and we will reach a high of 91 which is right around average for this time of year. We will continue to see a clear sunny sky with little to no cloud cover. Wind will be lighter this afternoon around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we continue that warming trend and will reach a high of 96 then Thursday will be the warmest day of the week for us in the upper 90s with a few spots possibly reaching the triple digits. There is still no rain for the valley in our seven day forecast but a slight chance for the norther Sierra Nevada on Friday as a low pressure system approaches. Temperatures drop in to the mid to upper 80s then even cooler Saturday in the upper 70s and low 80s. Of course we start another warm up after that back to the upper 80s Sunday and 90s by Monday.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.