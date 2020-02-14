Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Back To The 90s

By , and
We are waking up to a clear sky this morning but a bit warmer than what we started at yesterday. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s with no areas in the 40s as of now. Compared to this time yesterday we are about 5-10 degrees warmer and will continue that trend in to the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s by 8 am, upper 70s by noon and we will reach a high of 91 which is right around average for this time of year. We will continue to see a clear sunny sky with little to no cloud cover. Wind will be lighter this afternoon around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we continue that warming trend and will reach a high of 96 then Thursday will be the warmest day of the week for us in the upper 90s with a few spots possibly reaching the triple digits. There is still no rain for the valley in our seven day forecast but a slight chance for the norther Sierra Nevada on Friday as a low pressure system approaches. Temperatures drop in to the mid to upper 80s then even cooler Saturday in the upper 70s and low 80s. Of course we start another warm up after that back to the upper 80s Sunday and 90s by Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.
Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Central California coronavirus cases
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
As businesses reopen, beware of COVID-19 surcharges
LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Show More
Tulare County tourism industry takes hit, but could recover faster than rest of state
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
Los Banos Police looking for help finding 'persons of interest' in March homicide
Merced County Fair holding 'virtual livestock auction' to support students
Hobby Lobby hiring 55 workers for new Clovis location
More TOP STORIES News