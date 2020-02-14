Accuweather Forecast: Breaking The Heat Wave

A much cooler start to our day with temperatures in the 60s. This is quite a bit cooler compared to this time yesterday around 5-10 degrees colder. We are waking up to a clear sky with wind speeds around 5-10 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine today with little to no cloud cover and highs will not make it in to the triple digits with a high of 98 for Fresno. Highs will stick to the upper 90s tomorrow but warm right back up in to the triple digits by Thursday and last through the weekend. Tomorrow and Thursday there will be the potential for a strong thunderstorm over the Sierra Nevada which means heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning. The valley will stay completely dry and sunny for the next seven days.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.