Accuweather Forecast: Brief Cool Down

Most of the valley will only reach the low to mid 90s today with a high of 94 for Fresno. The entire valley is under a moderate for our air quality this afternoon. High pressure will build in Wednesday rising our temperatures to the upper 90s both Wednesday then just barely breaking in to the triple digits by Thursday. Thursday does kick off another heat wave for us because we stick to the triple digits Thursday through next Monday. The hottest temperature we are forecasting so far is a high of 104 for both Saturday and Sunday.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.