Accuweather Forecast: Cool Weekend

Happy Saturday!It's starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This afternoon the valley will warm to the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will range from 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. In the foothills there will be more cloud cover and a slight chance of rain. One to two inches of snow is possible in the Sierra above 8,000 feet. Valley temperatures will continue to hover in the 70s through at least Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The Big Fresno Fair starts on Wednesday and temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.