Accuweather Forecast: Cooler Days Ahead

Happy Saturday!It's going to be a great weekend to get outdoors! Temperatures today will be near normal in the low 90s. Wind this morning will start off around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, but winds will be stronger this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will go into effect at 2 pm. The valley can expect winds around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tomorrow temperatures will dip to the 80s and stay in the 80s for a few days. These Fall-like temperatures do not stick around long because by next weekend models are showing daytime highs heating to the upper 90s once again.Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News AM Live.