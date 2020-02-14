Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Days Of Rain

By , and
We will stay dry this Friday with a little extra cloud cover but we will still be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s instead of the 80s. For Saturday we are tracking scattered showers but just for the north valley and foothills. There will be some snow for the mountains from the same system but will not dip as low as the grapevine. From Fresno and everywhere south you will stay dry the whole weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s. Sunday will stay dry. Don't forget Sunday daylight saving begins so set your clocks forward one hour. Monday night a low pressure system will slowly work its way in to California giving us rain chances for Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay fairly mild but slowly warm back in to the 80s.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

