Accuweather Forecast: Dry And Sunny Week

A quiet start to our Monday with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler by this afternoon but we will be a bit cooler compared to the weekend. Wind will also pick up, we are currently around 5-10 mph this morning. By this afternoon wind will pick up from the NW 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s with a high of 75 for Fresno. For the rest of the week we will stay dry and sunny every day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and warming back to the 80s by the weekend.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.