Accuweather Forecast: Drying Out

A busy day yesterday with scattered showers, some heavy downpours, hail and some gusty winds. We saw up to .50 inches of rainfall at a few spots in the central valley. This morning we are mostly dry for the valley but still seeing some falling snow over the mountains. The same system that brought us rain yesterday as brought in some really cold air. We will only reach the upper 50s once again which is well below average. Today we will still have a chance of some showers and even a thunderstorm but that will stick to the foothills with the central valley staying mostly dry and sunny. Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine to end the week and temperatures still a bit chilly but in the low 60s. For the weekend we will be dry but cloudy Saturday and Sunday we will have a slight chance of a pop up shower in the afternoon. Next week we will stay dry through Wednesday and temperatures will be in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, up to the mid-70s by Wednesday with lots of sunshine all three days.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.