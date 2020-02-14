Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Few Showers Saturday

Waking up to some leftover showers that moved in overnight from a cold front. South valley is still seeing some rain and the foothills. Rain and snow will move out by the late morning then we will see clearing skies. Temperatures today will be well above average in the mid to the low 60s. Fresno will reach a high of 60 with a mostly sunny sky. The winter weather advisory expires by 7am and we will see plenty of sunshine for the valley through the rest of the day. Another chance of rain and snow for Saturday but light and scattered with some spots staying dry all day. Valentine's Day on Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny. Staying dry next week with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s every day.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.

