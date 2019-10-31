Accuweather Forecast: Hazy & Air Quality Alert still in effect.

Happy Halloween!Cold across the Central Valley this morning with some areas in the low 30s. For this afternoon temperatures will be a little bit warmer with hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect for the Central Valley until 11 p.m. tonight. This evening for trick-or-treating skies will be hazy with temperatures dropping into the 60s around sunset. Temperatures cool to the 50s around nine o'clock. High temperatures warm up to the mid and upper 70s this weekend and into next week. Since high pressure will build over us hazy and smoky conditions will continue linger over the Central Valley.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.