Accuweather Forecast: Heat Continues

A warmer start to the morning for us with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures are a bit cooler compared to yesterday but mainly the same as yesterday. There will be plenty of sunshine today with little to no cloud cover and highs will make it in to the upper 90s and triple digits. Fresno will reach a high of 100 once again this afternoon. Today through Friday there will be the potential for a strong thunderstorm every afternoon over the Sierra Nevada which means heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning. The valley will stay completely dry and sunny for the next seven days. Valley air has a air quality in place for the entire valley because of the mineral fire. We will see patchy smoke throughout the day so if you have repertory issues limit your time outside as much as possible. This alert will stay in place until Monday. Next week we will see another slight cool down with temperatures dropping in to the upper 90s.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.