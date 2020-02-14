Accuweather Forecast: Heating Up

By the time we head in to 8 am temperatures will be in the mid-50s. We warm up very quick to the low 80s by noon with lots of sunshine and little to no cloud cover. By this afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s but not quite make it in the 90s. Our warming trend does continue this week with dry conditions. Wednesday we will stay pretty consistent when it comes to temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and still dry. Thursday is when we really start the big warm up with highs in the low 90s and warming up to the mid-90s by Friday. Saturday we will come very close to 100 degrees with the valley all reaching the upper 90s and Fresno reaching a high of 97. The past record on that day is 101 degrees so we will be just shy of that. Mother's day on Sunday will actually start a cool down for the valley. We will be in the low 90s for Sunday and only the upper 80s by Monday. There is still no rain chances in our seven day forecast.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.