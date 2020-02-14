Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Holiday Weekend Forecast

By , and
There is some patchy fog this morning but once that moves out we will see plenty of sunshine. Saturday we will be in the upper 60s with sunshine. Same set up for Sunday, but no fog issues in the morning. A cold front will move through by Monday dropping our high temperatures back to where we should be this time of year in the low 60s. Unfortunately this cold front does not bring us any rain chances and very little snow chance. By the end of next week temperatures rebound into the upper 60s.
Vanessa Vasconcelos will have your full forecast on Action News.

