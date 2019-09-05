Accuweather Forecast: Hot & humid this afternoon.

Good Thursday Morning!We're starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies across the Central Valley with a few sprinkles in parts of Kings, Fresno and Madera Counties. Any remaining shower activity this morning will be brief with light rainfall amounts. For this afternoon skies will be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s, a few spots including Fresno will hit 100 degrees for an afternoon high. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the afternoon for the Sierra. On Friday skies clear and conditions dry out for the Central Valley and that will allow for a cooling trend to begin. Temperatures drop back in the 90s Valley wide on Friday and into the 80s by Sunday. That trend continues into the middle of next week.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.