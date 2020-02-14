Accuweather Forecast: Isolated Rain And Storms

Weather

After a decent amount of rainfall yesterday we are still seeing some light showers this morning for parts of the north valley. That will start to move out and later this morning and early afternoon we will get some periods of sunshine mixing in. That will fire up the chance for some thunderstorms this afternoon with heavy downpours, gusty wind, hail, and lightning. That will slowly start to fizzle out by the evening. Temperatures will reaching the upper 60s and low 70s for today. We have seen about .20 inches of rainfall already for the south valley and .10 inches for the north valley and will most likely add another .10-.20 inches by the end of today. This is the best rainfall we have seen in the south valley since January. Thursday and Friday will be dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. Sunday we will be tracking another chance of showers with breezy conditions and rain will continue in to the start of next week.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

