Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Mild Start to the Week

By , and
Happy Sunday!

The valley is starting off cold this morning. This afternoon the valley will warm to the low 70s with sunny skies. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Dry conditions continue through the week. Daytime highs are expected to be below normal for the next few days. Typically around this time of year temperatures are in the upper 80s. The first day of the Big Fresno Fair is Wednesday and temperatures in the valley are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
Show More
FOUND: 9-year-old who disappeared from Fresno foster home
Impaired truck driver kills teen in Fresno County crash
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Caruthers jalapeno field and dies
Visalia Police arrest 3 for beating man to the point of unconsciousness
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
More TOP STORIES News