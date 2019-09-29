Accuweather Forecast: Mild Start to the Week

Happy Sunday!The valley is starting off cold this morning. This afternoon the valley will warm to the low 70s with sunny skies. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Dry conditions continue through the week. Daytime highs are expected to be below normal for the next few days. Typically around this time of year temperatures are in the upper 80s. The first day of the Big Fresno Fair is Wednesday and temperatures in the valley are expected to be in the upper 70s.Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News.