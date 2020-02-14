Accuweather Forecast: More Rain Chances

We have another warm afternoon for us before we start seeing some much needed changes in our forecast. Today we will reach the 80s again with plenty of sunshine and no rain. Tomorrow highs do cool in to the mid 70s with a little extra cloud cover. Saturday we are tracking a low pressure system that is going to drop our temperatures in to the low 60s and bring us a chance of scattered showers mainly for the north valley and foothills. Rain totals are still sticking to about .10 inches and .20 inches by the end of the day and a few inches of snow over the mountains. Snow levels should not dip in to the grapevine. Sunday we will dry back out but next week we have a pretty unsettled weather pattern. There is a chance for showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with temperatures slowly warming.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.