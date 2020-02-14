Accuweather Forecast: Multiple Rain Chances

We had heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight and we are still seeing showers and a few spots of some heavy downpours this morning. Rain will continue this afternoon but become more spotty throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. There is still a chance of a pop up thunderstorms. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s which is below the normal high of 69. The rain today is caused by a low pressure system but it will move out overnight and then we will see another low pressure system move in tomorrow night. So throughout Tuesday we will still see a chance of some light scattered showers but by overnight rain will become heavier and we will have the chance for more widespread rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures throughout the week will continue to drop in to the 50s by tomorrow and last through Thursday. Friday we will finally see some sunshine with temperatures warming in to the 70s by the weekend.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.