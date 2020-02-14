Accuweather Forecast: Pop Up Storms

We got a lot of rain from that low pressure system yesterday and we are starting to dry out this morning. There are a few little light showers for parts of the north valley and a little bit of snow leftover in the mountains. We will stay mostly dry this morning but of course when you get the extra moisture you get the fog. We do have a few patchy areas of dense fog this morning mainly for the south valley. We will be mostly sunny this afternoon but still have the chance for some pop up isolated showers by the late afternoon. That means heavy downpours, hail, lightning, and gusty winds. This will be very spotty and not widespread. Temperatures are much cooler this morning in the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon we will make it to the mid to upper 50s across the valley. Wednesday we will also have another chance of some afternoon showers because of another much weaker low pressure system but a lot of us will stay dry for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm back in to the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week and we could see more rain chances for Sunday.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.