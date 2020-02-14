Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Pop Up Storms

By , and
We got a lot of rain from that low pressure system yesterday and we are starting to dry out this morning. There are a few little light showers for parts of the north valley and a little bit of snow leftover in the mountains. We will stay mostly dry this morning but of course when you get the extra moisture you get the fog. We do have a few patchy areas of dense fog this morning mainly for the south valley. We will be mostly sunny this afternoon but still have the chance for some pop up isolated showers by the late afternoon. That means heavy downpours, hail, lightning, and gusty winds. This will be very spotty and not widespread. Temperatures are much cooler this morning in the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon we will make it to the mid to upper 50s across the valley. Wednesday we will also have another chance of some afternoon showers because of another much weaker low pressure system but a lot of us will stay dry for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm back in to the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week and we could see more rain chances for Sunday.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. climbs to nearly 4,500
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
Show More
Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says
City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns
Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
Central CA coronavirus cases
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
More TOP STORIES News