Accuweather Forecast: Pop-Up Thunderstorm

Much quieter on radar this morning with little to no rainfall in the valley. There is still a few leftover over snow showers in the mountains but those are also starting to move out. There will still be a chance of a few showers and storms this afternoon but will be scattered. Temperatures this morning are a bit chilly in the 40s in 50s. With that storm system that moved through yesterday it also dropped our temperatures quite a bit, around 5-15 degrees colder. Wind speeds will continue to calm down through the day. By 8 am temperatures will be in the low 50s, mid 60s by noon and low 70s by the afternoon. High temperatures are still well below average and a lot of the valley will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky with the exception of a few storms. Wednesday kicks off another dry and warm stretch for us. We will be in the upper 70s tomorrow, mid 80s through Saturday. Sunday we warm up even more to the upper 80s then next week we start off in the mid to upper 90s and expect to warm even more.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.