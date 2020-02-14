Accuweather Forecast: Quick Cool Down

This afternoon we will warm to the low 80s by noon and will only reach a high of 87 for the day which is a bit below the usual high of 92. We will see plenty of sunshine and will stay breezy with winds around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow high pressure starts to build back in and kicks off a warming trend for the rest of the week. We will reach highs in the upper 80s Wednesday, upper 90s Thursday and Friday. This weekend we will reach the triple digits for the first official day of summer Saturday which beings at 2:43 pm. Father's day on Sunday we will once again reaching the triple digits and same for Monday. This will be our second heat wave of the season with multiple days back to back in the triple digits.Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.