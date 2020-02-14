Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Quick Cool Down

By , and
This afternoon we will warm to the low 80s by noon and will only reach a high of 87 for the day which is a bit below the usual high of 92. We will see plenty of sunshine and will stay breezy with winds around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow high pressure starts to build back in and kicks off a warming trend for the rest of the week. We will reach highs in the upper 80s Wednesday, upper 90s Thursday and Friday. This weekend we will reach the triple digits for the first official day of summer Saturday which beings at 2:43 pm. Father's day on Sunday we will once again reaching the triple digits and same for Monday. This will be our second heat wave of the season with multiple days back to back in the triple digits.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.
Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Central California coronavirus cases
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
60 firefighters battle grass fire near Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno
Valley physicians see drop in office visits, vaccines during pandemic
Show More
At-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno Co. found safe
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Protesters call on City of Fresno to defund police
Fresno Fire may remain understaffed due to budget constraints
Man arrested for robbing Raisin City market at gunpoint
More TOP STORIES News