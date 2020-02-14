Accuweather Forecast: Rain For The Weekend

A colder start for some of us this morning waking up to the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the valley. Comparing it to this time yesterday you can really tell the difference with temperatures about 5-15 degrees colder than yesterday. Wind is also still a little breezy this afternoon around 5-10 mph but could get as high as 15 mph once again. By 8 am Fresno will reach 45 degrees, warm to 63 by noon with lots of sunshine and top off in the upper 60s. No rain once again for today but we do have multiple days of rain in our seven day forecast. Friday will be just as beautiful with high temperatures once again in the upper 60s, lots of sunshine and no rain. Saturday we will make it through most of the day dry and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s. By the evening north valley will start to see showers and snow for the mountains. Rain will become widespread by Sunday and snow will continue to fall for the mountains, then continue to be widespread into Monday and possibly linger in to Tuesday. Snow levels will stick around 6000 feet but could dip over the grapevine briefly. High temperatures will drop in to the low 60s Sunday and stay cool through Wednesday.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.