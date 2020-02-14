Accuweather Forecast: Rain On The Way

A pretty similar day on tap for us this Wednesday. Temperatures waking up are in the 40s and 50s with a clear sky. Compared to this time yesterday we are quite a bit warmer, anywhere from degrees to 6 degrees. We will be a little breezy off and on through the afternoon and we are seeing wind speeds from 5-15 mph. We'll drop in to the low 50s by 8 am this morning then warm quickly to the low 60s around noon and reach a high of 70 once again for today which is normal for the first day of march. Lots of sunshine once again this afternoon with no rain. Thursday and Friday we will be in the upper 60s and low 70s once again with more sunshine and we will continue to be dry. As we inch closer to the weekend our forecast gets a little more confident for rain over the weekend. Saturday we will start off dry but through the afternoon and evening there will be a chance for some scattered showers for the north valley as a low pressure system moves in. Sunday we will see widespread rain for the valley throughout the day and snow for the mountains, with windy conditions. Monday rain will linger for the morning and afternoon and slowly move out by the time we head in to Tuesday. High temperatures next week will start off in the low 60s. Climate prediction center is expecting above average rainfall for the central valley this month.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.